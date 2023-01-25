People walk by Goldman Sachs headquarters in Manhattan on December 16, 2022 in New York City. Goldman Sachs, the global investment bank, has announced that it plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees early next year as world economies and markets continue to struggle with inflation, the war in Ukraine and China's Covid policies among other issues.
Why Goldman Sachs says a recession isn't coming
CNN's Matt Egan talks with Goldman Sachs' chief economist Jan Hatzius about why the global investment bank is more optimistic than just about everyone else.
02:18 - Source: CNN Business
Stories worth watching 16 videos
People walk by Goldman Sachs headquarters in Manhattan on December 16, 2022 in New York City. Goldman Sachs, the global investment bank, has announced that it plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees early next year as world economies and markets continue to struggle with inflation, the war in Ukraine and China's Covid policies among other issues.
Why Goldman Sachs says a recession isn't coming
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
STILL lateshows oscar
Jimmy Kimmel fears this bet will get him slapped while hosting the Oscars
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
delta flight attendant comforts passenger 0125
Photo of Delta flight attendant goes viral. See why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lee Don Lemon split Taylor Swift video
'Cringe': See Don Lemon's reaction to awkward moment at hearing
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos podcast split vpx 012423
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
splash mountain ride
Disney is closing an iconic ride. Hear why some fans aren't happy about it
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
M&M's
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
What is ChatGPT? CNN explores whether it's something you should fear
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Plaza and Biden Split
Former NBC page Aubrey Plaza gives 'SNL' tour
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
electric garden pop up bar
See the Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up bar opening in Chicago
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leslie biden split
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.
Video: Tesla car in autonomous mode causes pileup in San Francisco
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
debt ceiling explainer screengrab 01
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business