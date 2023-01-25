Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2 year ban
Meta has decided to reinstate former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. The decision comes after Trump was banned from the platform following the insurrection on January 6th, 2021.
