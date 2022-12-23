Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
Bill Gates opens up with CNN's Anderson Cooper about pandemic protocols for schools and why he thinks it should have played out differently.
01:27 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jenna Bush Hager's 9-year-old drops 'truth bombs' on 'Today'
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
John Oliver discovers trash bins that talk 'sexily' and uses them for 'demon' dolls
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
James Cameron ends 'Titanic' door debate that had Keke Palmer up in arms
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Cruise one-ups himself with new daring stunt
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We don't have to grow the whole animal:' See how lab-grown meat is made
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'SNL' cast says goodbye to Cecily Strong with 'Blue Christmas'
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Company creates candy that contains 96% real fruit and vegetables
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
'White Lotus' star meets childhood idol Nick Jonas in surprise video call
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Daughter's viral video saves dad's scary ornament business
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actor rips crypto as 'largest Ponzi scheme in history'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why some men are dropping out of the workforce
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness