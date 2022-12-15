nightcap 12152022 16x9 logo
Elon Musk's 'wild man strategy,' the next crypto shoe to drop, and the TikTok boogeyman
Puck's William Cohan tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why Elon Musk might want to run Twitter into the ground. Plus, journalist Jacob Silverman predicts what could cause a true crypto apocalypse following the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried. And the Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz explains why American tech giants want to make TikTok the boogeyman. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
13:16 - Source: CNN
Nightcap
