See video of leak that forced Russians to cancel spacewalk
A planned space walk by the Russian space agency Roscosmos was canceled following the discovery of a coolant leak coming from the Soyuz spacecraft, which is docked to the International Space Station. CNN's Kristin Fisher reports
02:57 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
See video of leak that forced Russians to cancel spacewalk
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN