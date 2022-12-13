United Airlines places largest widebody aircraft order ever
United Airlines ordered up to 200 Boeing planes. The company's CEO Scott Kirby joins CNN This Morning to discuss the recession and what is being calling the largest widebody aircraft order ever.
03:20 - Source: CNN
United Airlines places largest widebody aircraft order ever
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
