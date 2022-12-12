This AI was built to tell pastries apart. Now it's helping fight cancer
In Japan, an AI designed for bakery checkouts is learning to detect much more than croissants and muffins.
04:00
This AI was built to tell pastries apart. Now it's helping fight cancer
