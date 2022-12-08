The AI chatbot coming for your job, 'Swifties' take on Ticketmaster, and Apple sued for AirTag stalking
Nightcap's Jon Sarlin talks to futurist Amy Webb about the implications for ChatGPT, the next-gen AI tool that's blowing everyone's minds. Plus, Morgan Harper of the American Economic Liberties Project on whether Ticketmaster has met its match in Taylor Swift and her legion of devoted fans. And CNN's Sam Kelly on the lawsuit filed against Apple by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
