Apple AirTags make finding your things easy. Do they pose a security threat?
CNN's Sam Kelly talks to Nightcap's John Sarlin about the lawsuit filed against Apple by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
01:46 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 16 videos
Apple AirTags make finding your things easy. Do they pose a security threat?
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Have you noticed shopping on Amazon has gotten worse? Here's why
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
14:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is 'quiet quitting' over?
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Powerball winner explains the biggest mistake lottery winners can make
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will Twitter advertiser dollars affect Musk's promise to Trump?
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will Musk's plan to charge for blue checks cause Twitter's platform to crumble?
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mortgage rates keep soaring, hitting a 20-year high. Here's what that means
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why MrBeast's business empire could be worth $1.5 billion
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye is buying Parler. Now what?
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Could the Kroger-Albertsons merger lead to higher grocery prices?
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
All is not well in Zuckerberg's Metaverse
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN