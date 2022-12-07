20221206-Markets Now-Richardson-Dawson-Rondeau
FULL SHOW 12/07/2022: Why good economic news is bad news on Wall Street
With one week until the Fed's next rate hike decision, good economic news on Main Street appears to be bad news for Wall Street. ADP's Nela Richardson and NewEdge Wealth's Cameron Dawson weigh in. Plus, Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau shares the post-covid outlook for the workout business.
16:49 - Source: CNN
