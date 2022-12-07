JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
In a CNBC interview, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon compares crypto tokens to collecting "pet rocks" and explains why he's long been critical of cryptocurrencies.
01:15 - Source: CNN Business
