That TikTok voice is actually person. This is her story
Behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice "Jessie" is radio host and voice over artist Kat Callaghan. Callaghan shares what it's like to have her voice attached to countless viral videos and how "Jessie" differs from other A.I. voice predecessors.
01:22 - Source: CNN Business
