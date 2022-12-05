voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually person. This is her story
Behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice "Jessie" is radio host and voice over artist Kat Callaghan. Callaghan shares what it's like to have her voice attached to countless viral videos and how "Jessie" differs from other A.I. voice predecessors.
01:22 - Source: CNN Business
Stories worth watching 16 videos
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually person. This is her story
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt.
This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BlocPower 01
This energy company is combating the climate crisis, one city block at a time
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
petco ceo ron coughlin with dog yummy
Petco CEO on losing his dog and the decision to give employees paid pet bereavement
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jump catch split
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ana cabrera pepsi and milk
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) James Austin Johnson as Mitch McConnell and Kenan Thompson as Herschel Walker during the Herschel Walker Cold Open on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
'Saturday Night Live' takes on Herschel Walker and the Georgia runoff
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cocaine Bear Trailer 2
Bear goes on killing spree after finding cocaine in viral film trailer
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
will smith trevor orig thumb
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drake DJ Khaled Toilet Gift 1
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joy behar phone goes off
Watch 'The View' hosts scramble to turn off phone's ring tone live on air
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 22: The exterior of a Balenciaga store photographed on March 22, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad controversy
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyson vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA's discovery means for life beyond Earth
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stay woke musk vpx
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Cameron Kate Winslet Split
James Cameron says Winslet's reputation made him question her role in 'Titanic'
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN