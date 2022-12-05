A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
CNN's Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans looks at several factors to explain why the US economy shows resilience despite turmoil.
01:28 - Source: CNN Business
Stories worth watching 16 videos
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt.
This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BlocPower 01
This energy company is combating the climate crisis, one city block at a time
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
petco ceo ron coughlin with dog yummy
Petco CEO on losing his dog and the decision to give employees paid pet bereavement
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jump catch split
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ana cabrera pepsi and milk
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) James Austin Johnson as Mitch McConnell and Kenan Thompson as Herschel Walker during the Herschel Walker Cold Open on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
'Saturday Night Live' takes on Herschel Walker and the Georgia runoff
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cocaine Bear Trailer 2
Bear goes on killing spree after finding cocaine in viral film trailer
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
will smith trevor orig thumb
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drake DJ Khaled Toilet Gift 1
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joy behar phone goes off
Watch 'The View' hosts scramble to turn off phone's ring tone live on air
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 22: The exterior of a Balenciaga store photographed on March 22, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad controversy
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyson vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA's discovery means for life beyond Earth
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stay woke musk vpx
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Cameron Kate Winslet Split
James Cameron says Winslet's reputation made him question her role in 'Titanic'
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN