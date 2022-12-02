CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera takes a sip of "Pilk," a combination of Pepsi and milk, following Lindsay Lohan's new campaign for Pepsi.
00:59 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear goes 'bonkers' for cocaine in new dark comedy
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
What color is 2023?
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen will start signing US bills. She promises to make her signature legible
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez on 'the biggest heartbreak' of her life
02:27
Now playing- Source: HLN
Tourists capture BASE jumper slamming into cliff on video
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billie Eilish talks new boyfriend and love language in new interview
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why man jumped into ocean before she could say 'I do'
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jay Leno jokes about burn accident outside comedy club
00:41
Now playing- Source: HLN
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad controversy
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Children scream for joy after they spot Biden out shopping
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
See police try to wrangle runaway ostriches in Alberta
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Al Roker misses parade due to hospitalization
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business