ana cabrera pepsi and milk
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
Newsroom
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera takes a sip of "Pilk," a combination of Pepsi and milk, following Lindsay Lohan's new campaign for Pepsi.
00:59 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
ana cabrera pepsi and milk
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cocaine Bear Trailer 2
Bear goes 'bonkers' for cocaine in new dark comedy
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pantone color of year 23 split DV
What color is 2023?
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen Colbert Late Show 1130 SCREENSHOT
Janet Yellen will start signing US bills. She promises to make her signature legible
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Halftime" Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night on June 08, 2022 in New York City.
'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez on 'the biggest heartbreak' of her life
02:27
Now playing
- Source: HLN
BASE jump crash orig thumb
Tourists capture BASE jumper slamming into cliff on video
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drake DJ Khaled Toilet Gift 1
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Billie Eilish VF intv orig
Billie Eilish talks new boyfriend and love language in new interview
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jump catch split
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Engagement Fail 1
See why man jumped into ocean before she could say 'I do'
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
will smith trevor orig thumb
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jay leno comedy club
Jay Leno jokes about burn accident outside comedy club
00:41
Now playing
- Source: HLN
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 22: The exterior of a Balenciaga store photographed on March 22, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad controversy
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden with kid window nantucket vpx
Children scream for joy after they spot Biden out shopping
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ostrich orig thumb 2
See police try to wrangle runaway ostriches in Alberta
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
al roker parade thumb
Al Roker misses parade due to hospitalization
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business