This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk
A group of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs from Elon GOAT Token built this statue featuring Elon Musk's head attached to a goat's body sitting on a rocket. The group said this $600,000 creation is to recognize Musk's "commitment to Cryptocurrency."
00:55 - Source: CNN Business
Stories worth watching 16 videos
This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is JCPenney relevant to younger shoppers? CEO says yes
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch 'The View' hosts scramble to turn off phone's ring tone live on air
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad controversy
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA's discovery means for life beyond Earth
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
James Cameron says Winslet's reputation made him question her role in 'Titanic'
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hasbro CEO: What games are hot — and not — this holiday season
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Daniel Craig sheds James Bond persona with dancing vodka ad
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Iconic home from beloved 80s film can be yours for $1.65M
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jell-O has survived more than 120 years. What happened to it?
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See baby elephant interrupt reporter
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'People are really anti-Ticketmaster now': See Pearl Jam's 1994 fight with the ticket giant
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN Business