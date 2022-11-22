boris johnson richard quest intvw
Boris Johnson: Blaming Brexit for the weak economy is 'nonsense'
Quest Means Business
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked to CNN's Richard Quest about Brexit and the current state of the UK economy.
04:16 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
boris johnson richard quest intvw
Boris Johnson: Blaming Brexit for the weak economy is 'nonsense'
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indonesia woman vpx
Video shows what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
in Henan, Chinabetween November 21 and 22, 2022.
Video shows heavy flames and smoke devour Chinese factory
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
norway meteor thumbnail
Stunning video shows meteor light up Norway's skies
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maluma walkout SCREENGRAB 02
Singer stops TV interview and walks off set at World Cup
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail nima iran rape pkg
CNN hears testimony from women who say they experienced sexual violence by Iranian regime
06:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Lycett shreds money
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin security council meeting
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 19: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino Speaks Ahead of Opening Match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at a press conference on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china covid protests wang
Video captures the harsh reality of China's zero-Covid strategy
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with his daughter, inspects an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE.
Kim Jong Un's daughter seen in first public appearance
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Iran Fire
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022.
Awkward moment between Xi and Trudeau caught on video
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden presser poland bali
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zelensky G20 summit speech
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Brazil newton pkg vpx
Inside the effort to rehabilitate Brazil's forests
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN