Why this former SpaceX employee wrote an open letter condemning Musk's behavior
Paige Holland-Thielen says she was fired from SpaceX after writing an open letter calling on the company to publicly condemn Elon Musk's behavior on social media and "to have a reasonable response to sexual harassment complaints." Eight former SpaceX employees filed labor-law complaints.
