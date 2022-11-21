SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 27: Apple Inc. CEO Steve Jobs announces the new iPad as he speaks during an Apple Special Event at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts January 27, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Apple introduced its latest creation, the iPad, a mobile tablet browsing device that is a cross between the iPhone and a MacBook laptop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Kara Swisher: This is what people get wrong about Steve Jobs
Kara Swisher, host of "On with Kara Swisher" and "Pivot" podcasts, tells Chris Wallace what it was like knowing Steve Jobs over the years.
01:50 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 27: Apple Inc. CEO Steve Jobs announces the new iPad as he speaks during an Apple Special Event at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts January 27, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Apple introduced its latest creation, the iPad, a mobile tablet browsing device that is a cross between the iPhone and a MacBook laptop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Kara Swisher: This is what people get wrong about Steve Jobs
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
Hear crypto critic on what Sam Bankman-Fried is really hiding
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Velveeta martini Veltini
Lunchables & Velveeta: Here's why Kraft Heinz is all in on its nostalgic, processed staples
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: The Twitter logo is seen at the American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter's Headquarters in San Francisco, California, in the evening.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marty walsh jobs intv
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 2019.
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business