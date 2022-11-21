Kara Swisher: This is what people get wrong about Steve Jobs
Kara Swisher, host of "On with Kara Swisher" and "Pivot" podcasts, tells Chris Wallace what it was like knowing Steve Jobs over the years.
01:50 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
