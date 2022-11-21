Hear what Iger said earlier this year about potentially coming back to Disney
Bob Iger will return as CEO of Disney just two years after he retired from the company. Iger replaces his successor Bob Chapek who has faced lackluster earnings and controversy. Hear what Iger told tech journalist Kara Swisher on her New York Times podcast "Sway" in January 2022 about the possibility of his return.
01:09 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Hear what Iger said earlier this year about potentially coming back to Disney
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Mr. President, don't run again': Conservative pundits react to Trump's 'special announcement'
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night voted and Trump is the biggest midterm loser
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
CNN reporter describes 'release' from Sandy Hook families as verdict was read
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
02:45
Now playing- Source: HLN
Mom of six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook testifies at trial
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actress details sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Emilie's alive, isn't she?': Sandy Hook victim's father gives emotional testimony detailing harassment
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meta employee speaks out on fake Chinese and Russian Facebook accounts
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Emotional testimonies from Sandy Hook families at Alex Jones trial
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN