CNNMoney Trump Musk split
Elon Musk reverses Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account after posting a poll on the platform. CNN Business writer Clare Duffy has the report.
02:31 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
CNNMoney Trump Musk split
Elon Musk reverses Donald Trump's Twitter ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump addressed his supporters as the nation awaits the results of the midterm elections. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
'Mr. President, don't run again': Conservative pundits react to Trump's 'special announcement'
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night hosts nov 9
Late night voted and Trump is the biggest midterm loser
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
scott galloway smerconish iso 10 29 2022
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Blake Masters
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark mckinnon new day iso 10 25 2022
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Alex Jones courtroom verdict vpx
CNN reporter describes 'release' from Sandy Hook families as verdict was read
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye West Fox News
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
02:45
Now playing
- Source: HLN
sandy hook mom testimony
Mom of six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook testifies at trial
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actress details sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robbie Parker testifies alex jones trial
'Emilie's alive, isn't she?': Sandy Hook victim's father gives emotional testimony detailing harassment
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
facebook FILE
Meta employee speaks out on fake Chinese and Russian Facebook accounts
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Jones InfoWars
Emotional testimonies from Sandy Hook families at Alex Jones trial
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN