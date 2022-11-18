heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
The Lead
As the winter months approach, some Americans are worried about keeping their homes warm as they face rising energy costs. CNN's Gabe Cohen reports.
