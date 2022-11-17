Nightcap SBF crypto 16x9
'He is a bad apple': crypto critic slams Sam Bankman-Fried
Bennett Tomlin, co-host of the "Crypto Critics' Corner" podcast tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's past actions appear to be just a calculated plan to only benefit himself. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
02:13 - Source: CNN
