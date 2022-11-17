Sam Bankman-Fried says 'F**k Regulators', Musk's Twitter ultimatum, and making TikToks instead of ads
Crypto critic Bennett Tomlin tells Nightcap's Jon Sarlin that Sam Bankman-Fried may be a bad apple, but the things he did were not unique in the crypto world. Plus, CNN's Clare Duffy on why Twitter employees are confused and fearful. And The New York Times' Kalley Huang explains the challenge of making ads on TikTok that aren't cringe. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
