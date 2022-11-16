FULL SHOW 11/16/2022: Shop on Black Friday or hold out for bigger deals?
Stocks rallied after the latest data showed inflation easing. Can the gains keep going? Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders weighs in. Plus, Telsey Advisor Group's Dana Telsey shares her outlook for the holiday shopping season and retail stocks. And Wedbush's Dan Ives says Twitter is an albatross around Tesla's neck.
15:00 - Source: CNNBusiness
Markets and Investing 16 videos
FULL SHOW 11/16/2022: Shop on Black Friday or hold out for bigger deals?
15:00
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business