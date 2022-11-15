fireball thumb best
See how one company is fighting fire -- with fireballs
Prescribed burning is one of the oldest and most effective ways of preventing extreme wildfires. Nebraska-based company Drone Amplified wants to make it safer, easier and more accessible.
Source: CNN
Mission Ahead 16 videos
Air Company was founded in 2019 by Gregory Constantine and Dr. Stafford Sheehan.
Watch how this company creates jet fuel from thin air
04:50
Now playing
Source: CNN Business
rick fox partanna
Former NBA champion is building a unique type of housing in the Bahamas
04:43
Now playing
Source: CNNBusiness
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing
Source: CNN Business
chipotle chippy robot
Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker. See it in action
01:14
Now playing
Source: CNN
Motorola rollable
This Motorola rollable phone can change size with a press of a button
01:12
Now playing
Source: CNN Business
The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of colour in the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared-light view. The pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and ever changing. This is a region where young stars are forming -- or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form. Protostars are the scene-stealers in this Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image. These are the bright red orbs that sometimes appear with eight diffraction spikes. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually begin shining brightly. Along the edges of the pillars are wavy lines that look like lava. These are ejections from stars that are still forming. Young stars periodically shoot out jets that can interact within clouds of material, like these thick pillars of gas and dust. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old, and will continue to form for millions of years. Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the background to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, the interstellar medium stands in the way, like a drawn curtain. This is also the reason why there are no distant galaxies in this view. This translucent layer of gas blocks our view of the deeper universe. Plus, dust is lit up by the collective light from the packed "party" of stars that have burst free from the pillars. It's like standing in a well-lit room looking out a window -- the interior light reflects on the pane, obscuring the scene outside and, in turn, illuminating the activity at the party inside. Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation will help researchers revamp models of star formation.
A giant hand? A galloping horse? See stunning image captured by James Webb Telescope
01:31
Now playing
Source: CNN
electric rolls royce
Watch the first electric Rolls-Royce illuminate its doors and ceiling
00:57
Now playing
Source: CNN Business
bluShift Aerospace 03
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
05:10
Now playing
Source: CNN Business
X-Trodes 1
Can't sleep? This band-aid-like sleep tracker can help find out why
03:01
Now playing
Source: CNN
BIOMILQ, a North Carolina-based startup, is working to create "human milk" outside of the body.
See how startup BIOMILQ is making 'human milk' in the lab
02:47
Now playing
Source: CNNBusiness
Relativity Space Terran 1
Startup jumping into space race with 3D printed rockets
04:10
Now playing
Source: CNN
flashfood 01
This company wants to cut your grocery bill in half
02:37
Now playing
Source: CNN
Atomo Coffee 01
Your next cup of coffee could be made without coffee beans
02:59
Now playing
Source: CNN Business
tidal power 01
This new technology can power thousands of homes
02:48
Now playing
Source: CNN
goggles in GenSight Biologics' optogenetics therapy
These goggles helped a blind man see after 40 years
03:01
Now playing
Source: CNN