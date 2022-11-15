This illustration photo shows a smart phone screen displaying the logo of FTX, the crypto exchange platform, with a screen showing the FTX website in the background in Arlington, Virginia on February 10, 2022. - Sam Bankman-Fried donned a suit and tie this week, abandoning his preferred hoodie and dark T-shirt for a hearing before US Senators. The lawmakers had summoned the 29-year-old multi-billionaire on Wednesday to discuss the regulation of digital assets in his capacity as co-founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
These are the celebs impacted by the collapse of FTX
The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has left investors grappling with the aftershocks. CNN's Christine Romans reports.
01:34 - Source: CNN
Top business news 13 videos
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
- Source: CNN Business
Velveeta martini Veltini
Lunchables & Velveeta: Here's why Kraft Heinz is all in on its nostalgic, processed staples
04:14
- Source: CNN Business
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
- Source: CNN
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
02:26
- Source: CNN
San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: The Twitter logo is seen at the American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter's Headquarters in San Francisco, California, in the evening.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
02:38
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marty walsh jobs intv
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
03:04
- Source: CNNBusiness
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 2019.
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
04:47
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
02:26
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:20
- Source: CNN Business
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
01:44
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
03:24
- Source: CNN