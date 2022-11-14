See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
Apple's $450 million investment in a network of 24 satellites traveling at 16,000 mph now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services even without a cell signal. Watch CNN Business's Samantha Kelly walk through how the process works during a demo in Brooklyn, New York.
02:27 - Source: CNN Business
