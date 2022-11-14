indonesia kiosks bulakapak
Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online
On street corners across Indonesia, you'll find a mom-and-pop kiosk, known as a "warung". They're part of daily life in the country, best known for selling home essentials, snacks and noodles. But tech company Bukalapak believes this is just the start of what these micro vendors have to offer.
