Sam Bankman-Fried: 'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
CNN's Allison Morrow describes to "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire and how this could be a "Lehman Brothers" moment for the crypto market. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
02:48 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 16 videos
Sam Bankman-Fried: 'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mortgage rates keep soaring, hitting a 20-year high. Here's what that means
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why MrBeast's business empire could be worth $1.5 billion
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye is buying Parler. Now what?
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Could the Kroger-Albertsons merger lead to higher grocery prices?
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
All is not well in Zuckerberg's Metaverse
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk's big reversal on Twitter
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Kim Kardashian's SEC fine means for other celebrities
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Supreme Court takes on Section 230: what it means for big tech & social media
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Big tech makes big play for sports streaming
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden admin close to making deal that will regulate TikTok
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Texas law that could 'break the internet'
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Your employer might be tracking you. Here's how
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN