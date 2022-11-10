Former Powerball winner explains the biggest mistake lottery winners can make
Timothy Schultz, who won a $28M Powerball jackpot in 1999, tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin the biggest mistake a lottery winner can make is not seeking a financial advisor to give guidance on their big jackpot winnings. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
01:53 - Source: CNN
