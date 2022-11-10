How crypto's golden boy lost billions, the end of quiet quitting, and the biggest mistake the Powerball winner can make
"Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin talks to CNN's Allison Morrow about the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire and how it threatens the entire crypto industry. Plus, Insider's Aki Ito on why a recruiter who embraced "quiet quitting" is now back to working 50 hours a week. And Timothy Schultz, who won a $28M Powerball jackpot in 1999, describes the biggest mistake a lottery winner can make. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
14:26 - Source: CNN
