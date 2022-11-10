John Kerry: Climate should not be about conflict with China
CNN's David McKenzie spoke with US climate envoy John Kerry at the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss why the world's two largest economies need to work together to tackle the climate crisis.
