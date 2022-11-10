CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
CNN's Rahel Solomon breaks down the latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index and addresses the layoffs at tech companies like Twitter and Meta.
Top business news 16 videos
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
These baristas are leading the union tsunami against Starbucks
Thanksgiving is going to be pricey this year. Here's how you can save money
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
'I did a bad job': Jim Cramer appears emotional as Meta stock plummets
