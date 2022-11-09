Watch how this company creates jet fuel from thin air
Air Company is on a mission: to help lower the airline industry's global carbon emissions with carbon-neutral jet fuel made from CO2 already in our atmosphere. CNN Business's Clare Duffy visited the company's facility in Brooklyn, New York to see if fuel made from thin air could power airplanes in the future.
04:50 - Source: CNN Business
