Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October as unemployment rose to 3.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. CNN's Jim Sciutto discusses with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
