World Bank president: We're facing a global recession in 2023
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. CNN's Jim Sciutto spoke with World Bank President David Malpass for his perspective on what this means for the global economy.
05:42 - Source: CNN
