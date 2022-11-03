Will Twitter advertiser dollars affect Musk's promise to Trump?
One week into Elon Musk's reign as "Chief Twit," CNN's Chief Media Reporter Oliver Darcy discusses with "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin whether Musk will backpedal on his vow to reinstate former President Donald Trump to the social media platform. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
