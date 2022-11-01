Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
03:24 - Source: CNN
Lessons in Leadership 16 videos
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: SpaceX mission brings first Native American woman to space
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
CEO: Failure is school. Failure is where you learn
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Business leaders explain how recessions impact Black business owners
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Salesforce's Benioff says he'd 'absolutely' buy Twitter if it were up to him
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Business as usual is over,' says Fortescue Metals Group founder
05:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
This company uses silly TikTok videos to recruit new employees
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Philip Morris is moving away from cigarettes
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Patagonia founder says 'Earth is now our only shareholder'
04:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Twitter whistleblower responds to Chinese spying allegations
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Bob Iger: Disney buying Twitter 'would've been irresponsible'
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business