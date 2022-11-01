China's zero-Covid policy is affecting iPhone production. Here's how
Chinese workers at the sprawling Foxconn manufacturing plant in the city of Zhengzhou in central China have been attempting to escape a strict covid lockdown at the factory. Workers are reportedly being quarantined on site in order to keep working as the number of infections spread, according to Reuters. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout has more.
02:10 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
China's zero-Covid policy is affecting iPhone production. Here's how
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I did a bad job': Jim Cramer appears emotional as Meta stock plummets
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker. See it in action
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
05:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN