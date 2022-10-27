The dangers of TikTok as a news source, MrBeast's billions, and mortgage rates top 7%
The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why more Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Plus, Axios' Sara Fischer on YouTube mega-star MrBeast seeking a 10-figure valuation. And CNN's Matt Egan explains where home prices are headed after mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time since 2002. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
