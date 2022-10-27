See why this chicken salad has gone viral
A small deli in Cleveland, Ohio, has gone viral for their chicken salad thanks to a loyal customer's TikTok videos.
02:37 - Source: WEWS
Trending Now 13 videos
See why this chicken salad has gone viral
02:37
Now playing- Source: WEWS
Man's viral TikTok videos leads to 'CSI' role
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Baby beaver builds makeshift dam to keep her nemesis out
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Warship found after nearly 400 years in 'great condition'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker. See it in action
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch actor Leslie Jordan bring joy and laughter to millions
00:39
Now playing- Source: HLN
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
New surveillance video appears to show Gabby Petito the last day before her death
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden turns to Elon Musk to aid Iranian protesters. Defense official calls Musk 'a loose cannon'
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video: Activists deface King Charles III wax figure, Monet painting
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN