PIninfarina
Is this $2M pure-electric hypercar worth the cost?
Automobili Pininfarina, an Italian car design firm, starts to deliver its first two all-electric Battista hypercars in North America with a price tag starting at $2 million. CNN Business's Peter Valdes-Dapena took a drive in the car to see if it is worth the cost.
02:41 - Source: CNN Business
Drive 16 videos
PIninfarina
Is this $2M pure-electric hypercar worth the cost?
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ferrari Purosangue
This Ferrari is the brand's first four-door vehicle
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BMW Dune Taxi
BMW shows off new electric racer that may never be produced
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
audi grandsphere electric vehicle lounge
Audi debuts Grandsphere, an electric, self-driving concept car with lounge-like interior
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
EMBARGOED 03 New Bugatti Roadster
This luxury car maker is switching to hybrids, but offers one last gas-powered stunner
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeLorean Alpha5 prototype
DeLorean is back with its first prototype in 40 years
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
dodge electric muscle car
Dodge revs up very loud electric muscle car
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Lincoln Model L100
Lincoln's new concept car replaces steering wheel with 'chess piece controller'
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Chervolet Blazer EV
Blazer EV brings Chevy into the crowded mid-size electric SUV market
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ford Raptor R
See Ford's new Raptor pickup with desert-running power
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cadillac lyriq 07
Cadillac Lyriq review: Take a drive in fully electric luxury
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jaguar lunaz
This is how much a restored Jaguar with electric power will cost you
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lucid air dream edition
Tesla should be worried about this electric luxury car
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
bill ford executive chairman ford motor company
Bill Ford shares why Ford's electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck is significant
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Lamborghini NFT
Lamborghini's last Aventador Coupé with an NFT sold for $1.6M
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Toyota's BZR4X crossover electric SUV
Review: The electric Toyota BZR4X is perfectly fine
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN