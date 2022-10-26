Meet the physicist writing over 1,700 bios for unknown women scientists
CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with British physicist and advocate for women in STEM Jess Wade, who has written the Wikipedia pages for more than 1,700 women who have impacted the field of science.
02:03 - Source: CNN
