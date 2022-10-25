retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
Situation Room
CNN's Gabe Cohen speaks with senior Americans about how they are dealing with the squeeze of inflation and how they're coping with rising costs.
03:23 - Source: CNN
Economy 10 videos
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
'Made in America' is making a comeback
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business