Bread sculptors recreate classic 'Star Wars' scene
A family bakery in California, One House Bakery, made a life-sized Han Solo sculpture from bread for a local contest. Affectionately called "Pan Solo", the sculpture has already won the hearts of "Star Wars" fans near and far.
01:25 - Source: CNN Business
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Bread sculptors recreate classic 'Star Wars' scene
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This Motorola rollable phone can change size with a press of a button
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Kanye is buying Parler. Now what?
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk's new stinky perfume sells out
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massive whale-shaped plane appears in the sky for first time in over a decade
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Social media reacts to Fox News contributors $28 Taco Bell lunch
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
The 15-year-old activist on a mission to help the planet
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Blumhouse heads: Horror's 'not going away' at the box office
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This nearly 100-year-old abandoned cabin still houses brave guests
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Horror film's creepy dancing villain is freaking people out
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Alex Jones' reaction to jury's decision live on his own show
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Bad timing': Elon Musk's company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Couple makes mammoth discovery on hike
02:35
Now playing- Source: KTUU