Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks up as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. - The meeting, held in Stavanger from August 29 to September 1, 2022, presents the latest developments in Norway and internationally related to the energy, oil and gas sector. - Norway OUT (Photo by Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden administration talking to Elon Musk to aid Iranian protesters
Erin Burnett Out Front
The White House is engaging in talks with Elon Musk about the possibility of setting up SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink inside Iran to help protesters connect with the outside world. But some officials are questioning Musk's reliability in his dealings with the US government. CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt reports.
