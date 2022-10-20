Top business news 15 videos
How inflation has affected this once booming town in Ohio
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Fitch is predicting a US recession in the spring. Here's what that means for you
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tilray CEO on pot legalization: Most of America is confused
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Made in America' is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business