Watch: Tough times at Tesla, Kanye's Parler games and what this supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bill
With the electric vehicle market heating up, CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena joins "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin to talk how Elon Musk can keep Tesla at the top. Plus, The New York Times' Lauren Hirsch on how the proposed Kroger-Albertsons could affect your grocery bill. And does Kanye West know what he's getting with his proposed purchase of Parler? The Verge's Makena Kelly on Ye's Parler trick.
