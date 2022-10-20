Nightcap_102022_16x9 NO LOGO
Watch: Tough times at Tesla, Kanye's Parler games and what this supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bill
With the electric vehicle market heating up, CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena joins "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin to talk how Elon Musk can keep Tesla at the top. Plus, The New York Times' Lauren Hirsch on how the proposed Kroger-Albertsons could affect your grocery bill. And does Kanye West know what he's getting with his proposed purchase of Parler? The Verge's Makena Kelly on Ye's Parler trick. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
12:55 - Source: CNN Business
