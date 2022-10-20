How this supermarket mega-merger could impact your grocery bills
The New York Times' Lauren Hirsch tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin consumer advocates are worried the proposed $24.6 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger could push grocery prices even higher. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 15 videos
How this supermarket mega-merger could impact your grocery bills
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye is buying Parler. Now what?
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
All is not well in Zuckerberg's Metaverse
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk's big reversal on Twitter
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Kim Kardashian's SEC fine means for other celebrities
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Supreme Court takes on Section 230: what it means for big tech & social media
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Big tech makes big play for sports streaming
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden admin close to making deal that will regulate TikTok
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Texas law that could 'break the internet'
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Your employer might be tracking you. Here's how
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hotel releases ad trolling Airbnb
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Redfin economist's advice to potential homebuyers right now
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sick of long chore lists and high cleaning fees at your Airbnb? Join the club.
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN