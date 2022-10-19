The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of colour in the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared-light view. The pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and ever changing. This is a region where young stars are forming -- or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form. Protostars are the scene-stealers in this Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image. These are the bright red orbs that sometimes appear with eight diffraction spikes. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually begin shining brightly. Along the edges of the pillars are wavy lines that look like lava. These are ejections from stars that are still forming. Young stars periodically shoot out jets that can interact within clouds of material, like these thick pillars of gas and dust. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old, and will continue to form for millions of years. Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the background to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, the interstellar medium stands in the way, like a drawn curtain. This is also the reason why there are no distant galaxies in this view. This translucent layer of gas blocks our view of the deeper universe. Plus, dust is lit up by the collective light from the packed "party" of stars that have burst free from the pillars. It's like standing in a well-lit room looking out a window -- the interior light reflects on the pane, obscuring the scene outside and, in turn, illuminating the activity at the party inside. Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation will help researchers revamp models of star formation.
A giant hand? A galloping horse? See stunning image captured by James Webb Telescope
Newsroom
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured a highly detailed snapshot of the famously-called Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. CNN's Kristin Fisher has more.
01:31 - Source: CNN
Space 16 videos
The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of colour in the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared-light view. The pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and ever changing. This is a region where young stars are forming -- or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form. Protostars are the scene-stealers in this Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image. These are the bright red orbs that sometimes appear with eight diffraction spikes. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually begin shining brightly. Along the edges of the pillars are wavy lines that look like lava. These are ejections from stars that are still forming. Young stars periodically shoot out jets that can interact within clouds of material, like these thick pillars of gas and dust. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old, and will continue to form for millions of years. Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the background to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, the interstellar medium stands in the way, like a drawn curtain. This is also the reason why there are no distant galaxies in this view. This translucent layer of gas blocks our view of the deeper universe. Plus, dust is lit up by the collective light from the packed "party" of stars that have burst free from the pillars. It's like standing in a well-lit room looking out a window -- the interior light reflects on the pane, obscuring the scene outside and, in turn, illuminating the activity at the party inside. Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation will help researchers revamp models of star formation.
A giant hand? A galloping horse? See stunning image captured by James Webb Telescope
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swift's X-Ray Telescope captured the afterglow of GRB 221009A about an hour after it was first detected. The bright rings form as a result of X-rays scattered by otherwise unobservable dust layers within our galaxy that lie in the direction of the burst. The dark vertical line is an artifact of the imaging system. Credit: NASA/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester)
Scientists dub latest telescope sighting 'the BOAT' or 'the Brightest of All Time'
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bluShift Aerospace 03
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A view of Dimorphos as the DART spacecraft hurtled towards it on Monday, September 26.
'We have impact': DART successfully alters orbit of asteroid
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Commander Nicole Mann greets her family while departing crew quarters for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Watch: SpaceX mission brings first Native American woman to space
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
screengrab space barbie
See female astronaut take young girls' questions with her lookalike Barbie
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DART
'Streaks of rocks and debris': New image captures DART asteroid crash
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sample Collection and Rock Analysis at 'Wildcat Ridge' (https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/26988/sample-collection-and-rock-analysis-at-wildcat-ridge/)
This is where Perseverance found more organic matter than ever on Mars
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
blue origin rocket launch fail DT thumb vpx
See moment Blue Origin rocket catches fire during launch
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
1962: US statesman John F Kennedy, 35th president of the USA, making a speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Here's what's been accomplished since JFK's 'moonshot' speech
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kristin fisher artemis i second launch scrub 09 03 2022
Why NASA canceled launch of massive new rocket
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
black hole audio nasa new day
Eerie audio is what a black hole sounds like, NASA says
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Webb NIRCam composite image from two filters -- F212N (orange) and F335M (cyan) -- of Jupiter system, unlabeled (top) and labeled (bottom). Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt.
Why NASA's new Jupiter images matter to space exploration
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
artemis I rollout
NASA rolls out mega rocket Artemis I ahead of lunar mission
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This landscape of "mountains" and "valleys" speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.
Peer into the early days of the universe with these images
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Rocket Lab's Electron rocket at Launch Complex 1 on Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand.
Rocket Lab CEO: We created a low-energy way of getting to the moon
04:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN